ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik said that the panchayati raj (PR) elections form the foundation of democracy, as they empower people at the grassroots and give them a direct voice in governance.

During a meeting with State Election Commissioner (SEC) Rinchin Tashi at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, Parnaik said that PR elections are not just a constitutional process but a powerful instrument for self-governance and inclusive, people-centric development.

Underscoring the importance of free and fair conduct of the elections, the governor advised the State Election Commission to uphold transparency, impartiality, and adherence to democratic principles at every stage. He stressed the need for robust security measures to prevent intimidation or violence,and called for strict vigilance to curb the misuse of money and muscle power, and official influence.

The governor also highlighted the vital role of citizens, civil society, and the media in preserving the sanctity and credibility of grassroots democracy.

Tashi apprised the governor of the preparations and arrangements for the forthcoming panchayati raj and local body elections

SEC Secretary Taru Talo was also present at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)