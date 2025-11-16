NEW DELHI, 15 Nov: “The IITF serves as a platform to strengthen India’s global trade footprint while showcasing its rich cultural heritage,” said Commerce and Industries Minister Nyato Dukam after inaugurating the Arunachal Pradesh state pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan here on Friday.

The state pavilion, set up by Arunachal’s Trade and Commerce Department, is hosting 28 enterprises/companies, including women self-help groups and entrepreneurs from the food processing, tea, adventure and tourism sectors, besides FPOs and FPCs, with their agro-horti produces and spices.

The event is part of the larger India International Trade Fair, themed ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’,featuring participants from 12 countries.

Dukam complimented the Trade and Commerce Department for providing a platform to entrepreneurs from the state to exhibit and sell their products at the national level. “The Trade and Commerce Department is supporting entrepreneurs by providing free exhibition space and facilitating their stay in the national capital,” he said.

Trade & Commerce Secretary Tai Kaye informed that participation in the IITF aims to provide national exposure to entrepreneurs to make business linkages and connect them with wholesale and retail buyers,and also to adopt sustainable trade practices. (DIPR)