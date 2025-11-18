TABA SORA, 17 Nov: A total of 189 beneficiaries from Taba Sora and adjoining villages availed of various medical services during a health camp organised at Taba Sora village by the West Siang District Health Society (DHS) on Monday.

The camp was organised in collaboration with the North East Foundation of Health Education and Livelihood Skills (NE-HEALS) and the North East Centre for Equity Action on Integrated Development (NEAID).

The health camp was conducted as part of the golden jubilee celebration of the Government Upper Primary School here. The celebration also featured academic activities, including literary competitions and career counselling sessions, aimed at inspiring students and promoting holistic development among the youths of the village.

A team of specialist doctors from Aalo, comprising experts in gynaecology, ENT, orthopaedics, medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry, provided consultations, check-ups, and treatment to the patients.

Beneficiaries also availed of services under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), in addition to generating their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards, thereby enabling them to access digital health records and schemes in the future.

The camp witnessed the presence of senior health officials, including DMO Dr Linya Lollen, DRCHO Dr Tomar Kamki, Aalo General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Karken Rina, district nodal officers, and their respective teams.

NHM Mission Director Marge Sora encouraged the villagers to actively participate in such outreach programmes, and highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare and early diagnosis.

A highlight of the camp was the use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology for tuberculosis (TB) screening under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). The ‘Cough against TB’ mobile application, developed by Wadhwani AI, was utilised to identify presumptive TB cases through AI-enabled analysis of cough sounds.

District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Nyade Padu Bargasupervised the screening process with technical support from NETP Itanagar Assistant Programme Officer Dr Orik Apang, ensuring effective implementation of the activity.

The villagers expressed appreciation for the initiative, sharing that the first-of-its-kind camp provided them with access to quality healthcare close to home. They conveyed gratitude for receiving specialist consultations, medicines, and digital health services without having to travel long distances.

Many elderly beneficiaries expressed relief at being able to consult doctors for longstanding ailments, while students and women appreciated the focus on health awareness, education, and career guidance on the same platform.

The DHS acknowledged the support of NE-HEALS, NEAID, and the school management committee in organising the event, and reaffirmed its commitment to continue collaborative efforts towards promoting accessible, equitable, and technology-enabled healthcare services across rural and remote areas of the district.