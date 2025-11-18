ITANAGAR, 17 Nov: The weeklong College Week celebration of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here concluded on 15 November with a grand valedictory function.

The celebration was brought to a formal close in the presence of APPSC Chairman Prof Pradeep Lingfa,IAS officer Mamta Riba, and state Minority Morcha president Tarin Rai.

In his valedictory address, Prof Lingfa commended the college for fostering an environment that nurtures holistic growth and personal transformation. He urged the students to participate actively in co-curricular activities, reminding them that winning or losing remains incidental while the true essence lies in learning, striving, and experiencing.

He emphasised that education extends far beyond textbooks, towards acquiring knowledge, shaping character, and developing essential life skills.

Stressing on the formative nature of college life, he reminded the students that these years build the foundation upon which their futures will stand. He encouraged them to seize every opportunity, cultivate discipline and confidence, and carry forward the sense of responsibility required to become capable and conscientious citizens.

Riba in her address dwelt on this year’s College Week theme ‘Water is life; be wise – every drop is a prize’ and highlighted water preservation as “one of the most urgent responsibilities of the present generation.”

She underscored the importance of rainwater harvesting, mindful consumption, community-driven conservation efforts, and future-oriented solutions such as ocean-water desalination.

Emphasising the role of plantation drives in strengthening ecological stability, Riba urged the students to integrate environmental awareness into daily life. Reaffirming the deeper purpose of education, she reminded the students that the knowledge they acquire must empower them to contribute meaningfully to society as responsible, ethical, and compassionate individuals guided by the college’s motto ‘Knowledge is Humility’.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan said that the college continues to uphold a legacy of academic excellence, producing outstanding results year after year -including 54 departmental toppers in the 2024-2025 session, of whom 12 have secured university-level distinctions.

He highlighted that DNGC’s contributions extend far beyond academics, with students consistently excelling in co-curricular and extracurricular fields and bringing laurels to the institution through multiple inter-college championships.

The introduction of two football teams from each house this year, he noted, was a significant step in strengthening the college’s growing sports culture and nurturing athletic talent.

Dr Khan reiterated that DNGC remains one of the most prestigious institutions in the state, having shaped generations of graduates who now serve across diverse professional spheres -administration, police, politics, social welfare, research, entrepreneurship, and numerous other fields.

“Their continued achievements,” he said, “keep adding honour and pride to the college’s legacy.”

He encouraged the students to recognise their potential, uphold discipline as a guiding principle, remain vigilant against digital overuse, and strive for a balanced lifestyle rooted in physical vitality and mental strength.

Rai, an alumnus of DNGC, urged the students to have unwavering faith in the state’s education system, and to make the fullest use of their time at DNGC. Describing the college as “a true microcosm of Arunachal Pradesh,” he observed that its rich diversity enables students not only to grow academically but also to evolve socially, culturally, and emotionally, learning the invaluable art of coexistence and harmony.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes, acknowledgements of all contributors, and a reaffirmation of the college’s enduring commitment to nurturing excellence in both academics and extracurricular pursuits.

The Literary Activities Committee released the final list of winners in various literary and creative competitions held as part of the College Week celebration.

Students from Siang, Lohit, Kameng, and Subansiri Houses excelled across painting, cartooning, extempore speech, debate, poem composition, recitation, essay writing, and quiz competitions. Siang and Lohit Houses led with the highest number of distinctions, followed by impressive performances from Kameng and Subansiri.

Among the standout achievers, Jabed Abedin (zoology, 5th semester) earned multiple accolades and was honoured as the ‘best litterateur of the year’. The cultural segment of the College Week concluded with vibrant and spirited performances from all four houses, showcasing the rich talent and enthusiasm of the students.

Lohit House claimed the first place in the solo song competition, followed by Siang and Subansiri. In the group dance freestyle (girls), Siang House secured the top position, with Lohit and Kameng placing second and third, and they continued their winning streak by also taking first place in the traditional group dance, in which Lohit and Kameng followed in second and third positions.

The sports events were equally electrifying, with outstanding participation across field and track events. Discus throw, javelin throw, shot put, and the major track events – 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1,500m – witnessed dominant performances from Siang and Lohit Houses, while Kameng and Subansiri made commendable finishes. Siang House emerged victorious in badminton (men), whereas Subansiri House secured the top spot in badminton (women). In the relay race (2 x 400m, women), Subansiri House earned the runner-up position, closely followed by Kameng House.

Across events, students demonstrated remarkable discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship, contributing to a memorable and successful celebration. Amidst the enthusiastic participation of all houses, Siang House emerged as the best house, earning the title through their unwavering dedication, spirited teamwork, and remarkable consistency across all events.

The celebration concluded on a note of joy, unity, and inspiration, reflecting the spirit and strength of DNGC. The event not only celebrated achievements in academics, culture, and sports but also reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to nurturing discipline, creativity, teamwork, and holistic development.