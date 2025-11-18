TAWANG, 17 Nov: Election Commissioner of India(ECI) Dr SS Sandhu, accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Sain and Deputy CEO Shania Mize, reviewed the activities related to the forthcoming elections in Tawang district on Monday.

During the meeting, District Election Officer Namgyal Angmo delivered an insightful presentation,highlighting the unique features of Tawang and the district’s continuous preparations and electoral exercises.

Mize and Sain outlined the state-level progress, achievements, and ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening electoral processes.

Election officials from across the district also shared their on-ground experiences, offering suggestions to further streamline and enhance the efficiency of the election process.

Dr Sandhu appreciated the constructive inputs and emphasised the commission’s commitment to ensuring smooth, inclusive, and transparent elections.

Following the meeting, the ECI visited several polling stations near the district headquarters to assess the facilities therein firsthand. (DIPRO)