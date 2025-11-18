PASIGHAT, 17 Nov: The East Siang district police arrested a drug peddler and seized approximately 6.17 grams of suspected heroin, and 1.97 grams of suspected ganja from his possession.

Acting on credible intelligence, the police arrested one Kadum Yomso of Sibo village here on 15 November.

The operation, led by ADS (i/c) DSP Ayup Boko, along with SI K Tangha, ASI (SG) K Yomso, and

Constables T Ragyor and M Rina, in close coordination with ‘anti-drug warrior’ Nini Tamin, resulted in the seizure of the narcotics in Yomso’s possession.

The apprehended person, along with the seized items, was brought to Pasighat police station and handed over to the police station OC. A case (U/S 20(a)/21(b) of NDPS Act) has been registered at police station and further investigation is underway.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba commended the efforts of the ADS and reiterated the district police’ firm commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related offences. (DIPRO)