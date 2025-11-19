PASIGHAT, 18 Nov: An awareness programme on the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (PWDV) Act, 2005, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) (POSH) Act, 2013 was organised by the office of the deputy director of the district ICDS cell, East Siang, on Tuesday.

District Legal Services Authority chief defence counsel Nyame Dabi elaborated the POSH Act, while the District Child Protection Unit’s Legal-cum-Probation Officer Eliza Moyong Taga gave a presentation on the provisions of the PWDV Act, 2005.

SDPO Dr Akanksha Milind addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of collective awareness and action on these crucial subjects.

Earlier, ICDS Deputy Director MT Padung briefed the participants on the significance of the programme in creating awareness, particularly among women, and also administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan pledge to them.

CDPO Kaling Moyong also spoke.

DDSE Odhuk Tabing, Local Complaints Committee chairperson Oter Tayeng, presidents/secretaries of the Adi Bane Kebang and Women Against Social Evil, as well as presiding officers of the internal complaints committees of various departments attended the programme. (DIPRO)