NAMSAI, 18 Nov: An input distribution programme was organised on Tuesday at Jona Kochari village in Namsai district under the NABARD’s JIVA project- an agroecology-based initiative promoting natural farming within the tribal development programme.

JIVA, meaning ‘life’ in Sanskrit, symbolises a holistic shift towards farming systems that work in harmony with nature. The project is being implemented by the NOSAAP as the project facilitating agency, with the aim of promoting knowledge-intensive, low-input, and sustainable agricultural practices among tribal farming communities.

During the programme, NOSAAP CEO Chau AthinaChauhai provided an in-depth overview of the JIVA project and its objectives, while NABARD AGM Kamal Roy highlighted the significance of natural farming in ensuring long-term ecological and economic sustainability for tribal farmers.

As part of the input distribution programme, farmers received green nets to protect vegetable plots from poultry interference, blue nets to confine poultry movement, bulbs to attract insects at night as a natural feed source for poultry, electric wires for basic connections, and seeds of vegetables such as cabbage, chilli, brinjal, and leafy greens – key components supporting integrated farming under the JIVA framework.

Following the programme, Roy, along with the NOSAAP team visited several kitchen gardens developed under the project, as well as fish ponds where fingerlings had previously been supplied. The team also inspected the plantations established around the ponds to enhance integrated natural farming ecosystem.