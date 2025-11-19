[ Mingkeng Osik ]

NARI, 18 Nov: Likabali Sports Association (LSA) won the second Tako Dabi Memorial Football Tournament, defeating Namey Youth Club (NYC) via penalty shootout in the final at the Daying Ering Memorial Football Stadium in Lower Siang district on Tuesday.

The match went to tie-breaker after it ended in a 2-2 draw during the regulation time.

D Nomok of the Namey team was declared the best player and Phil Takar of the same team became the highest scorer with six goals.

The award for the most disciplined team went to Lumpo Football Club.

The winning team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, along with a trophy.

The tournament was organised by the Lower Siang District Football Association, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association.

Minister Ojing Tasing, Lower Siang DC Rijum Raksap, Nari ZPM Junaki Kaye, and Koyu Kora ZPM Nyagom Padu, among others, witnessed the final match.