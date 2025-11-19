ITANAGAR, 18 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh suffered 1-4 defeat at the hands of defending Tier-2 champions Rajasthan in their opening match of the Dr T Ao Junior Girls National Football Championship at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday.

Arunachal will play their next game against host Andhra Pradesh on 20 November.

“Despite the setback, the team displayed determination and fighting spirit throughout the match,” the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) said.

“Rajasthan with their strong experience and physical play proved to be a tough opponent, but our girls continued to push forward and earned a well-deserved goal,” the APFA said.

“While this was not the start we were hoping for, we remain confident in our team’s ability to regroup and come back stronger. The coaching staff is working closely with the players to make necessary adjustments and boost morale ahead of the next fixture,” it added.