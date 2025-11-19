TEZU, 18 Nov: The zoology department of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district organised a workshop on ‘Research strategies: Grant writing and beyond’, in collaboration with the college’s IQAC, and Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College (JTGMDC), Roing (LDV), on Monday.

Addressing the gathering of 45 faculty members of IGGC and JTGMDC, IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Meguapprised them of the objectives of the workshop, while Prof Jatin Sarmah from Bodoland University, Kokrajhar(Assam) spoke on identification of funding agencies and the strategies in making compelling proposals to meet funding agency requirements. He spoke in detail on the types of publications, and publication ethics that would help in leveraging publications for career advancement.