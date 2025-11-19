PASIGHAT, 18 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh University’s (APU) education department organised a symposium on ‘Critical perspectives on mental health and wellbeing in the academic environment’ at the university here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The event brought together experts to address challenges, misconceptions, and transformative narratives surrounding mental health in academic settings.

Guwahati (Assam)-based AIDMASH clinical psychologist Hrishikesh Bharadwaj and mental health activist Barnali Sharma as resource persons conducted insightful sessions, highlighting the psychosocial pressures faced by students and facultymembers. Their talks encouraged the participants to critically examine mental health concerns and explore inclusive strategies for promoting emotional wellbeing on campus.

Interactive discussions, expert perspectives, and evidence-based insights made the symposium both informative and intellectually stimulating, leaving the attendees with a deeper appreciation of the complexities of mental health in education.

APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba met the resource persons earlier in the day at his secretariat and interacted with them on the importance of mental health awareness in higher education.

He highlighted the relevance of such discussions for both students and faculty members, and expressed the university’s commitment to encouraging open dialogue on wellbeing within academic spaces.

Among others, university faculty members, heads of various departments, students, administrative staff, interns, and students from Royal Global University, Guwahati, attended the symposium.