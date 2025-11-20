ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik condoled the death of former MLA Punji Mara and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Mara was a committed leader and a dedicated social activist and in his demise, the state has lost a compassionate lawmaker who devoted his life to uplifting the downtrodden and working tirelessly for the betterment of society, the Governor said.

“His sincere service, unwavering dedication, and steadfast commitment to the welfare of the people will always be remembered with profound respect and gratitude,” he said in a condolence message.

The Governor said that his contributions left a meaningful impact on the state and will continue to inspire future generations.

He also conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

The Tamin Welfare Society (TWS) deeply mourned the passing away of Mara and termed his demise a great loss to the Tagin community.

Mara breathed his last on 18 November at Daporijo after a prolonged illness.

“Mara was not only an eminent politician but also a pioneering social worker who always worked towards bridging communal harmony among tribes of Upper Subansiri district,” the TWS said in a condolence message.

“He was the architect of modern education in the Taliha-Nacho undivided assembly constituency and created important infrastructures in various departments, especially in education and health sectors,” the society said.

He also worked tirelessly for the promotion, preservation and protection of indigenous faith and culture of Tagin tribe, the society said in a condolence message.

TWS prayed to the Almighty to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Mara’s last rites were performed on Wednesday. MLAs Nyato Dukam, Taniya Soki and Tapen Siga attended the funeral.