PASIGHAT, 19 Nov: The Computer Science and Mathematics department of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) hosted a special hands-on talk on ‘Algebraic Graph Computations’ in its department on Wednesday. The programme aimed to introduce the fundamentals of algebraic graph theory and demonstrate computational tools for modelling, analysis, and problem-solving using graphs.

Pasighat-based Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) assistant professor Dr. Gete Umbrey, in his address, emphasized the growing importance of interdisciplinary skills in mathematics and computer science, particularly in the era of artificial intelligence.

He noted that mathematics provides the system while computer science implements it, encouraging students to pursue creativity and multidisciplinary approaches within STEM education.

Dr. Umbrey also highlighted applications of abstract algebra in areas such as social networks and railway management systems, underscoring the relevance of graph-based computations in real-world problem-solving.

Recognized for his research in algebraic graph theory and decision networks, Dr. Umbrey has published widely in reputed journals and serves as Regional Coordinator of the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad for Arunachal Pradesh. He has also collaborated on SERB-TARE projects with IIT Guwahati and contributed to student development through Olympiad training, workshops, and mathematics outreach programmes across the state.

Head of the department of computer science, Dr. Lucindia Dupak, highlighted the importance of broadening knowledge in computation and artificial intelligence concepts.

A practical demonstration of the ‘Graph Visualizer’ for algebraic equations was also conducted.

The programme was attended by the Dean of Academic Affairs, professor P.C Jena, faculty members, students, and representatives from other departments of APU.