[Indrajit Tingwa]

Some heroes are instantly recognised but some get it over a period of time because of their diligence. Those who take time to be recognised are the ones who work in silence, behind the shadows. Here is one such, a story of a teacher.

At a time when rising prices make it difficult for many to sustain even a small family, there stands a teacher who has quietly shouldered far more than his professional duties. Chow Lakhumang Choutang is not only an educator but he is a guardian, a mentor, and for many children, the only steady support they have ever known. Despite limited means, he has been caring for and educating students from weaker sections for nearly three decades, offering them food, clothing and a home, all from his own modest salary. Back in the day when he started his teaching career the salary was meager yet his heart was as large as it could be with the silent service he has been rendering throughout.

Soft-spoken, ever-smiling and unfailingly humble, Chowtang Sir has become a source of comfort and inspiration in his community. His gentle demeanour is paired with a disciplined approach to education, shaping generations of boys, more than fifty of them who have lived with him over the years.

Born into a traditional Tai Khamti family in Lathao village then part of Lohit district and now in Namsai district, he was the youngest of nine siblings. His parents, Late Chau Nongla Choutang and Late Nang Chanti Choutang, were farmers and homemakers who instilled in him the values of service and simplicity.

Chowtang began his education at the government school in his village before earning a coveted seat at the prestigious Ramakrishna Mission School, Aalo (then Along) on district quota through an entrance exam. He completed his secondary studies there in 1989 before moving to Government Higher Secondary School, Namsai. For college, he joined Indira Gandhi Government College in Tezu, headquarters of the undivided Lohit district. The turbulent Lohit river made his college years especially challenging, crossing by boat during floods often meant risking one’s life, but he persevered and went on to graduate in Political Science.

After completing college he went through a few difficult unemployed years before finally being appointed as an Assistant Teacher (Primary Teacher) in 1996. His first posting was at Government Primary School, Jona Kachari Kuli. In 2008, he was promoted to Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) then called Junior Teacher (JT) and later served at Government Middle School, Jaipur (Lohit district) and currently posted at Government Higher Secondary School, Lathao.

His journey of supporting underprivileged children began in 1996 at the request of Late Boro Sonowal, Gaon Bura (GB) of Jona Kachari Kuli, his first posting place. Noticing the children’s weak academic base especially in Hindi as they were Assamese speakers, Chowtang took several of them into his own home. They lived as part of his family while pursuing their studies. He never took any fee or financial contribution from parents. Food, clothing and educational expenses were borne entirely by him, with only occasional voluntary help from those who could afford to contribute.

His children, over fifty of them since 1996 have gone on to complete their graduation post graduation and diploma in various streams. Some have become bankers, engineers, lawyers. He has also ensured many of them also did computer courses besides regular academic studies. Today, some are employed in multi-national companies as bankers and software engineers, serving in the Indian Army, the postal department and a couple of them working abroad with one happily placed in Japan. At the moment, there seems to be a reverse inspiration as Chowtang says that the way his children have moved ahead in life with qualities that he had tried to imbibe in them is inspiring him to continue his passion of uplifting the underprivileged children irrespective of caste or creed, to push them further and beyond to the best of his capacity.

Support has come occasionally from his cousin, Namsai legislator Chau Zingnu Namchoom, and once from Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein besides other well wishers. His children who now work across various fields remain a great source of support both emotionally as well as in his work. He reminisces that at times it becomes very difficult to manage things but his determination has never faltered and has been overcoming such hurdles.

Choutang recalls that during his posting at Government Middle School, Telluliang, Tezu, the village GB of Nepali Basti Hom Bahadur Rana, father of one of the boys staying with him regularly provided rice for the nine children living under his care particularly during flood seasons.

Guided deeply by the teachings of his hero Swami Vivekananda, Choutang lives by the motto “Daridra Devo Bhava, Murkh Devo Bhava”-a belief that serving the poor and the illiterate is the highest form of religion. He has shaped his life around this philosophy.

His relatives and friends recall him being well mannered and disciplined since his younger days. Now, both as a teacher and a guardian he has maintained his life well, balancing between being a torchbearer, a mentor and provider as is reflected in his continued compassionate service for the children. One of his cousins Chau Siharaja Choutang, Chief Engineer (Highways) and president of Tai Khamti Development Society remembers him as bright, simple and disciplined since childhood.

Since Choutang is still a bachelor, his children who call his house their home makes his family, a unique one built out of compassion.

Today, at 50 years, Chow Lakhumang Choutang stands as a shining example of compassion in action, a reminder that true service requires neither wealth nor position, only a willing heart.