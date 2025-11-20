ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: A three-day disaster management training themed ‘Community Volunteer’ commenced at Himalayan University (HU) on Wednesday.

Organized by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in collaboration with the ICR administration, the training is designed to equip participants with practical skills and knowledge related to disaster mitigation, emergency response, first aid, evacuation techniques, and coordination during natural and human-made disasters.

Experts from the 12th National Disaster Response Force, Hollongi and DDMA trainers will conduct hands-on training, demonstrations, and interactive sessions throughout the programme, the university said in a release.

DDMO Moromi Kabak emphasized the crucial role of community volunteers in disaster preparedness, early warning dissemination, and strengthening local-level resilience. She stated that active community engagement is the backbone of an effective disaster response system.

HU registrar Vijay Triparthi underscored the importance of disaster awareness and capacity-building programmes within academic institutions. He appreciated the collaborative initiative and encouraged students and participants to take full advantage of the training sessions, which are vital for mitigating disaster risks in the region.

Students, faculty members, and community volunteers participated enthusiastically, reflecting a strong commitment towards building a disaster-resilient society in the Itanagar Capital Region.

The workshop will continue over the next two days with intensive sessions aimed at empowering participants with essential disaster management competencies.