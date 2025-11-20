ZIRO, 19 Nov: A three-day training programme for presiding officers and polling officers for the ensuing Panchayat Election 2025 commenced here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The training aims to equip all polling personnel with the required knowledge to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process in the district.

District Election Officer Oli Perme called upon all polling officials to remain diligent, serious and responsible throughout the entire process. Stating that elections are a sensitive and vital democratic exercise, she expressed confidence that through collective efforts and adherence to guidelines, the Panchayat Election 2025 will be conducted in a transparent, fair and peaceful manner.

District Panchayat development officer Hage Tarung provided an overview of the training schedule and the preparedness required for the forthcoming Panchayat elections. He briefed the participants on critical instructions and appealed to all trainees not to seek exemptions unless under genuine medical emergency, underscoring the importance of readiness and responsibility for the smooth conduct of polling duties.

Master trainers Tadu Opo and Tage Gambo are conducting hands-on training for 223 officials, focusing on polling procedures, handling of polling materials and documentation.

Meanwhile, a meeting with the returning officer and assistant returning officers for the ensuing Panchayati Raj election was held under the chairmanship of the Siang DEO Tayi Taggu on Wednesday.

The DEO reviewed preparations for pink polling stations, counting centre arrangements, training schedule, AMF compliance, and the issuance of election duty certificates.

Officers were directed to complete all preparatory works promptly and ensure full election readiness.

Later, a separate meeting was also held with representatives of various political parties, where the DEO briefed them on the election guidelines, model code of conduct, and overall preparedness for the upcoming polls.

The DEO urged all stakeholders to extend cooperation for the smooth, free, and fair conduct of the Panchayati Raj election. (DIPROs)