ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: Telangana and Mizoram won the girls’ and boys’ team championships titles, respectively, at the Yonex-Sunrise 48th Inter State-Inter Zonal Badminton Championships, 2025 here on Wednesday.
Telangana and Mizoram beat their respective opponents with an identical 2-1 margin.
In the first singles match, Telegana’s Vennala K lost 12-21 21-12 18-21 to Delhi’s Rishika Nandi. However, Vennala K pairing with Tavi Reddy Andluri beat Abbigail Zenith and Dianka Waldia 21-13, 21-10 in the doubles match to restore parity.
Tavi Reddy Andluri beat Ishita Negi of Delhi 21-16, 21-12 in the deciding second singles match, securing the win for Telangana.
Mizoram lost the first singles match against Delhi but won both the doubles and the second singles match.
- Lalthazuala lost 15-21 19-21 to Delhi’s Vansh Dev in the first singles. However, Mizoram staged a strong comeback, winning both doubles and second singles matches.
- Lalramsanga and Sainunmawia Sailo defeated Delhi’s Param Choudhary and Bhavya Chhabra 21-17 24-22, while C.Lalramsanga sealed the win for Mizoram, beating Manthan Bobal 21-10, 11-21, 21-15 in the deciding singles match.
Arunachal’s girls’ team made an early exit, losing 2-0 to Telengana in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Telengana’s Vennala K beat Jesicca N Saring 21-16 21-6 in the first singles match, while Vennala K pairing with Tavi Reddy Andluri defeated Saring and Laa Anu 21-2, 21-9 in the doubles match.