ITANAGAR, 19 Nov: Telangana and Mizoram won the girls’ and boys’ team championships titles, respectively, at the Yonex-Sunrise 48th Inter State-Inter Zonal Badminton Championships, 2025 here on Wednesday.

Telangana and Mizoram beat their respective opponents with an identical 2-1 margin.

In the first singles match, Telegana’s Vennala K lost 12-21 21-12 18-21 to Delhi’s Rishika Nandi. However, Vennala K pairing with Tavi Reddy Andluri beat Abbigail Zenith and Dianka Waldia 21-13, 21-10 in the doubles match to restore parity.

Tavi Reddy Andluri beat Ishita Negi of Delhi 21-16, 21-12 in the deciding second singles match, securing the win for Telangana.

Mizoram lost the first singles match against Delhi but won both the doubles and the second singles match.

Lalthazuala lost 15-21 19-21 to Delhi’s Vansh Dev in the first singles. However, Mizoram staged a strong comeback, winning both doubles and second singles matches. Lalramsanga and Sainunmawia Sailo defeated Delhi’s Param Choudhary and Bhavya Chhabra 21-17 24-22, while C.Lalramsanga sealed the win for Mizoram, beating Manthan Bobal 21-10, 11-21, 21-15 in the deciding singles match.

Arunachal’s girls’ team made an early exit, losing 2-0 to Telengana in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Telengana’s Vennala K beat Jesicca N Saring 21-16 21-6 in the first singles match, while Vennala K pairing with Tavi Reddy Andluri defeated Saring and Laa Anu 21-2, 21-9 in the doubles match.