Editor,

I would like to ask the APPSC why it is exhibiting an unresponsive and lackadaisical attitude with regard to releasing the marksheets of the APPSCCE 2024-25.

I filed an RTI application within a few days of the final results’ declaration, in August 2025, and now three months have passed but there is no update.

Undoubtedly the commission is undermining the RTI law and simultaneously compelling aspirants who appeared for the viva voce to question its integrity. Many candidates have now started asking whether there were irregularities in the examination process, because of which the APPSC is not releasing the marksheets.

The commission should keep in mind that such procedural failure and inefficiency generates doubts in the minds of aspirants and heavily demotivates them. Additionally, analysing marksheets constitutes an important element of preparation for candidates who aspire to attempt exams further. For example, many candidates decide their optional subjects on the basis of their scores in previous exams, and sharpen their preparation in the areas where they lagged behind.

Therefore, the commission should keep in mind that further delay in releasing the marksheets will demotivate aspirants and force them to question the integrity of the commission.

Many of us still have faith that the commission would serve justice to all serious aspirants. Please do not compel us to lose faith by exhibiting indifference towards our constitutionally valid grievances.

APPSCCE 2024-25 interview appeared candidate