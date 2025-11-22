PASIGHAT, 21 Nov: Educationist and noted administrator Bansiram Panging Pao has passed away. His demise has left the people of East Siang district in mourning, as many remember his lasting contributions to the community and the field of education.

A pioneer of many initiatives in Mebo area in the district, Pao died aged 82 years recently after a brief illness at a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam.

He was born in Oyan village in East Siang district to late LS Pao and Jamoti Bori.

He was the father of retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao, retired colonel Hemanta Panging Pao, Dibrugarh-based BCPL Chief Operations Officer Joyonto Panging Pao, and late Geeta Panging Pao.

Pao, who hailed from Namsing village, worked as a teacher, bank officer and circle officer in the Special Services Bureau. He served in different parts of the country, including Wakka in Longding district, Monigong in Shi-Yomi district, Taliha and Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, Gwaldam in Uttarkhand, and Haflong in Assam.

Pao’s death was mourned by many prominent leaders, including former chief minister Gegong Apang, local MLAs Oken Tayeng and Ninong Ering, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, ABK president Tanon Tatak, ABK adviser Bodong Yirang, the Lower Subansiri DC, KDOWS, Ex-Servicemen Association, local leaders, intellectuals, well-wishers and family members from Arunachal and Assam.