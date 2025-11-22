RONO HILLS, 21 Nov: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and NE-Organics (Nesto Fugensus Pvt Ltd) – an Arunachal Pradesh-registered food startup – on Friday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The collaboration is designed to significantly promote research and development in organic and sustainable agriculture and ensure responsible utilisation of the state’s rich bioresources.

The MoU was signed by NE-Organics CEO Nima Sona and RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, in the presence of RGU VC (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Joint Registrar Dr Nani Tamang Jose, Agricultural Science Dean Dr Sandeep Janghu, and NE-Organics COO Dr Benny Sebastian.

The MoU establishes a joint framework where RGU will provide extensive product and process-related consultancy to NE-Organics. This support is crucial for developing novel food products from among the region’s underutilised fruits and vegetables, expanding NE-Organics’ current portfolio of over 14 food products.

RGU’s agricultural science faculty will spearhead R&D support, offering product testing and development facilities, and deploying innovative technologies and training programmes.

“This joint initiative marks the beginning of a truly productive future for both our organisations and, more importantly, for the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Sona. “The academic rigour and resources of RGU, combined with our entrepreneurial spirit, will help us unlock the potential of our state’s unique biodiversity.”

A key focus of the collaboration is farmer welfare and capacity building. Farmers who are beneficiaries of NE-Organics will receive comprehensive training in newer agricultural practices and implementation of the latest technological advancements. This initiative is expected to directly benefit their livelihood by leading to higher production and output.

The MoU also includes a student exchange provision, enabling students from RGU’s agriculture and food technology departments to undertake internships at NE-Organics’ food processing unit and contractual farming fields. The hands-on practical exposure would prepare students to be job providers rather than job seekers.

“By partnering with a dynamic local startup like NE-Organics, we are directly fulfilling our mandate to serve the region. This collaboration will be instrumental in promoting entrepreneurship in the agricultural and food processing sector among our students,” Dr Rikam said.

Both parties agreed to organise joint events at RGU to actively promote entrepreneurship in the agricultural and food processing sectors.