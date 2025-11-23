ROING, 22 Nov: A three-day workshop on documentation of the Aka Hrusso language and culture was held at the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) near here in Lower Dibang Valley district from 20-22 November.

Organised by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), the workshop focused on verifying the language data and folktales gathered during the July 2025 field study in West Kameng district, and on conducting comprehensive audiovisual recordings to further enrich the documentation.

During the workshop, extensive audiovisual documentation was carried out, including recordings of traditional Aka Hrusso musical instruments, as well as Aka Hrusso wordlist and sentence list. The workshop hosted six resource persons from the Aka Hrusso community: Duva Dususow, Dibru Dususow, Miali Sidisow, Sipa Saksa, Anu Jebisow, and Dorjee Khandu Thasusow.

Their expertise, narratives, and cultural insights greatly enriched the documentation process.

A significant highlight of the workshop was the donation of valuable Aka Hrusso artefacts to the RIWATCH museum. These included traditional musical instruments, a bow, arrows, a quiver, and a spear – objects that hold deep cultural and historical significance for the community. Their inclusion in the museum collection will help preserve and showcase the Aka Hrusso heritage.

Over the course of the workshop, more than 1,400 words, 500 sentences, and 38 folktales were documented. The linguistic data will serve as a foundation for further linguistic analysis, while the documented folktales will support efforts to preserve the rich oral literature of the Aka Hrusso community through the publication of dedicated folktale volumes.

RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami expressed gratitude to the Aka Sotuko Kunu (AKA), Aka Language Academy (ALA) and the resource persons attending the workshop for their cooperation and active participation in documenting the language and cultural heritage of the Aka Hrusso community.

ASK general secretary Dibru Dususow thanked the RIWATCH for its initiatives to safeguard and promote the language and culture of the Aka Hrusso community. He also requested the RIWATCH to collaborate with the ALA in carrying out research and publication work related to the community.

The workshop marked a meaningful step towards safeguarding and promoting the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Aka Hrusso people.