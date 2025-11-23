NEW DELHI, 22 Nov: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka on Saturday said that environmental activists in the country struggle to survive and sustain their efforts due to a lack of support from the general public.

Speaking at an event organised by the BML Munjal University, the former judge pointed out that everyday citizens do not stand in solidarity with human rights activists.

“Look at the scenario, there are a handful of people who raise the issue regarding the environment. I have repeatedly said that our society does not treat those who take up the fight for the environment well. They don’t get support,” the former judge said.

Underlining the role of lower courts, the judge emphasised the importance of citizens getting justice at the sessions and magistrate level.

“It is the judicial magistrate who has a role to play when an accused is produced before him; he has to see whether the constitutional mandate has been followed, whether he has been ill-treated after he is taken into police custody, whether the grounds of arrest have been provided to him,” he said.

“If the magistrate finds that the accused produced before the court has been illegally detained, they must either release the individual or grant them bail,” the former SC judge added.

Justice Oka said that the denial of justice at the sessions and magistrate courts often forces petitioners to escalate their cases to higher courts, resulting in the pendency of cases and long legal battles.

He urged citizens to ensure that elected officials do not violate their fundamental rights.

“In 1977, when, after an internal emergency was withdrawn, a very powerful government led by prime minister Indira Gandhi was defeated by the voters. It happened again in 2004 (elections) and in 2014… at times, the voters make a decisive stand,” Oka said.(PTI)