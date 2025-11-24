Editor,

I would like to draw the kind attention of the chairman and the secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to an issue of great concern for thousands of candidates appearing for the assistant engineer (AE)/Arunachal Engineering Service (AES) and junior engineer (JE) examinations.

The AE/AES exam has already gained notoriety due to repeated delays and procedural complications. At this crucial stage, it is imperative that the results of the AE/AES exam be declared before the conduct of the upcoming JE examination. Failing to do so will inevitably lead to overlapping of candidates, as many aspirants who qualify for the AE post are also likely to sit for the JE exam.

In such a situation, a significant number of candidates may get selected for both AE and JE posts. Naturally, those who qualify for AE will opt for the higher post, which will result in vacant JE seats. This, in turn, will force the commission to conduct additional examinations or recruitment processes to fill those leftover vacancies, leading to unnecessary expenditure, wastage of administrative resources, and avoidable inconvenience to both the commission and the candidates.

To prevent this foreseeable outcome, it is logical and administratively sound for the APPSC to first declare the AE/AES results and only thereafter conduct the JE examination. This simple step will ensure proper manpower planning, avoid duplication of effort, and maintain transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

I earnestly request the APPSC authorities to consider this matter seriously and take timely action in the larger interest of aspirants and the state administration.

AES aspirant