Editor,

I am writing to highlight the alarming decline in educational quality at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across Arunachal Pradesh.

Reports indicate that a large number of teachers and head teachers have been appointed by NGOs without following a transparent, merit-based interview process. This has resulted in the placement of under-qualified or unqualified staffers in classrooms, severely compromising the learning environment.

The lack of proper administration has created an unbearable, un-adjustable situation, jeopardising the future of our girls. The absence of accountability and oversight not only violates the right to quality education but also erodes the trust of parents and communities who send their children to these institutions with hope for a better tomorrow.

Therefore, I urge the state government and the Education Department to immediately take full administrative and financial control of all KGBVs, conduct fair recruitment drives, and institute regular monitoring and training programmes to restore academic standards. Only by prioritising merit, transparency, and accountability can we safeguard the education and future of our children. I hope your newspaper will amplify this urgent concern to prompt swift action from the authorities.

Arunachal citizen