Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 29 Nov: Two ZPM nominees of the opposition Congress – one from Ruksin and another from Mebo – in East Siang district withdrew their papers on the date of withdrawal of nominations on Saturday.

After the withdrawal, the BJP candidate for Ruksin-II, Tayam Darang, won the seat unopposed.

Another Congress candidate of Monggu Banggo-II (Mebo) has withdrawn his paper, but four other candidates are rigid on their stand.

Out of a total 14 zilla parishad (ZP) seats in the district, the Congress is now contesting in only four seats – three in Ruksin and one in Mebo.

The ZP constituencies where Congress candidates have been fielded are Bilat, Oyan and Rani in Pasighat West, and Mebo Banggo-II in Mebo. The party has not fielded any candidate for the panchayat seats that fall under Pasighat East LAC.

On the other hand, the ruling BJP is contesting in all 14 ZP seats and covering majority of the gram panchayat member seats in the district, while regional party PPA (People’s Party of Arunachal) is contesting in 11 ZP seats, along with a sizable number of GPM seats.

The NPP is contesting in only two ZP seats, with two GPM seats in Mebo LAC.

As per reports, many BJP and PPA candidates who filed nominations for contesting different GPM seats have been elected unopposed.