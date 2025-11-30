ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: Lack of institutional support for students with suicide-related issues, and the absence of standard operating procedures came to light during a ‘leadership engagement workshop’ organised for principals and headmasters from 12 private and government schools in the Itanagar Capital Region and Papum Pare district on 28 November.

Several school heads shared past incidents of completed suicides, attempted suicides, and cases involving students exhibiting strong suicidal ideation. The session emphasised the need for institutional preparedness and the development of clear protocol documents to manage crisis situations.

The ICMR research team noted that, while many leaders make personal efforts to support students and engage with parents, none of the institutions currently has formal protocols or standard procedures for handling such cases.

The workshop also highlighted the ripple effect a suicide can create, placing classmates, friends, and family members at increased psychological risk. A structured institutional response was deemed essential for reducing suicide risk on campus.

The event was part of the ICMR’s multistate implementation research study on suicide risk reduction and mental wellbeing among school and college students, undertaken by AITS, Rajiv Gandhi University, and funded by the ICMR in collaboration with the Education Department.