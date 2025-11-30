Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) on Saturday served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government over the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway land compensation scam.

The ANYA central executive committee, which took over the issue from its East Kameng district unit on 24 November, said that if the matter is not resolved within 15 days, it would launch a 12-hour bandh call in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Speaking to this daily, ANYA president Jamru Ruja said that the association would first enforce a bandh in Itanagar, and follow it up with a bandh in all the Nyishi-inhabited districts if its demands are not met.

The ANYA reiterated its demand for reverification of Package 1-5 of the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway. It also sought immediate recovery of misused funds from false bills related to the compensation amount.

The ANYA’s demands also include early handing over of the project to the user agency for timely commencement of work.

Addressing reporters at the press club here on Saturday after submitting its memorandum to the chief minister, the ANYA president said that the association’s demands also include proper identification of muck dumping zones to ensuresafety of flora and fauna and prevent any irregularities.

Ruja said, “One of the new demands is for implementation of strict legal action against all individuals involved in irregularities as per the fact-finding committee and reverification report,”replacing the earlier demand seeking the arrest and job termination of the officials involved in the highway compensation scam.

The ANYA also urged the government to include one ANYA executive member in the fact-finding committee for the highway compensation scam.

Earlier in November, members of the East Kameng unit of the ANYA undertook a foot march from Seppa to Itanagar to highlight its demands, and later staged a dharna at the tennis court here.