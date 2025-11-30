ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has withdrawn its third phase of statewide agitation after receiving a positive assurance from the state government on framing and notifying the long-pending rules of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi announced the withdrawal of the agitation on Saturday.

Members of the IFCSAP had observed a ‘maun vrat’ (silent protest) at the tennis court here on 27 and 28 November as a mark of peaceful dissent against the government’s delay in framing and notifying the rules of the APFRA, 1978.

IFCSAP members and supporters sat in complete silence for 12 hours each day, wearing black badges to symbolise their protest.

The IFCSAP acknowledged the government’s assurance as a constructive step, and expressed hope that the APFRA rules would now be notified without further delay.

The organisation reiterated that its agitation was aimed solely at ensuring the operationalisation of the long-dormant Act, which has remained ineffective for decades due to the absence of notified rules.

Expressing gratitude to its supporters statewide for their solidarity, the IFCSAP emphasised that, while the third phase of agitation has been withdrawn, it remains committed to monitoring the government’s follow-up action.