Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 29 Nov: The people of Siluk and nearby villages in Mebo area in East Siang district deeply mourned the sudden demise of Kalom Ratan, one of the frontline activists in developing Siluk as the cleanest village in the state, and offered prayers for his departed soul.

Ratan passed away on 27 November after a brief illness. He was laid to rest on Friday and is survived by his mother.

On Friday, local villagers assembled at their village community hall, and recalled his hard work and selfless services to the community.

Swachh Siluk Abhiyan chairman Kepang Nong Borang expressed grief over Ratan’s sudden demise.He stated that the community would always remember late Ratan’s contributions, and his work would continue to inspire younger generations to protect natural resources.

“Late Ratan’s role in our clean and green mission was commendable. Our community will always remember his contributions to the Mobo Siluk area,” Borang said, recalling that Ratan’s untiring efforts enabled their team to win the cleanest village honour and the Naturenomics Award in 2023.