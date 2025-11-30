[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMPHAI, 28 Nov: In the quiet village of Phanyak, tucked in the green embrace of the Miao foothills, a 34-year-old man is silently rewriting what it means to dream, to struggle, and to rise. His name is Ajoy Taidong, and his story begins not in opportunity but in the shadows of unemployment, a reality faced by thousands of youths across Arunachal Pradesh.

A few months before the Covid wave swept across the world, the young man decided he would no longer wait for a government job, a lucky break, or a miracle. He would create his own future with scissors and haircuts.

Today, if you walk through the bustling Namphai-II market, 8 km from Miao, you will notice a small, neatly kept salon with a single glowing light, a couple of chairs, and a quiet man working with steady hands and a warm smile. That is Ajoy Taidong’s world.

Every morning, he opens his shop not just to earn, but to serve with humility, gratitude, and an unspoken resolve. “This is my work,” he says. “I feel proud when customers trust me. This is how I feed my family.”

His earnings, ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 per month, aren’t just numbers. They are school notebooks for his children, medicines for his ageing mother, food on the family table, and dignity in their home.

He pays Rs 1,500 monthly rent for the shop, sometimes stretching every rupee to make ends meet. But never once has he complained. Not about the struggle. Not about the competition. Not even about receiving zero financial assistance from any bank or government scheme till today.

His journey has been built entirely on the strength of two hands, encouragement from family and relatives,and the courage of a man who refused to give up.

For decades, most salons in Arunachal have been run by migrant workers from distant states. But Taidong shattered that barrier.

For the Longchang (Tangsa) community, his determination is not just admirable; it is transformative.

On 24 February, 2025, something happened that Taidong will remember for the rest of his life. The Longchang Elite Society honoured him with a memento, a simple token, but filled with pride, love, and blessings. Today, that memento hangs on the wall of his salon, catching sunlight through the door, reminding him every day that society sees him, loves him, values him, and stands behind him.

“When they gave me the memento, I felt tears in my eyes,” Taidong recalls softly. “It made me feel respected.” His voice breaks slightly, and in that moment, one understands that respect was all he ever wanted.

Taidong’s story is not just his own. It is a message to every unemployed youth who feels trapped, uncertain, or overlooked.

He says: “There is no small job, there is only small thinking. Your future is waiting, not in a government application form, but perhaps in your own courage to start something different.”

As his salon continues to grow, many believe that financial institutions, the administration, and government departments must step forward and support entrepreneurs like Taidong under state and centrally sponsored schemes. A little help, equipment support, a loan, and training assistance could transform his tiny salon into a model of local enterprise.

Taidong has already proven his commitment.

At a time when unemployment is on the rise, he built a livelihood with his own hands.

His story is not just inspirational; it is a beacon of hope.

From a modest kutcha shop in Namphai-II market in Miao circle, a quiet revolution has begun. And at its heart stands a man with scissors in his hand, dreams in his eyes, and courage in every breath.