Editor,

Recent viral videos showing youths bullying Muslim residents and forcing them out of masjids are deeply concerning. If anyone in Arunachal is living without valid documents, the law is clear: the inner line permit (ILP) is mandatory for every non-Arunachali, regardless of religion, be it Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, or others.

Instead of proper ILP checking, the issue is being turned into a communal one. Targeting a single community or forcing people to chant slogans like ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ is unacceptable and goes against the values of our state. Patriotism cannot be demanded or tested on the street.

Migrants without ILP exist across communities. Making this a religious issue harms Arunachal’s image and risks creating backlash against Northeasterners elsewhere.

This must remain an immigration and documentation issue, not a communal one. The rule is simple: check the ILP, not the religion.

Anonymous