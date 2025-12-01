PASIGHAT, 30 Nov: A Gita Jayanti programme was organised at the Donyi-Polo Vidya Niketan here in East Siang district on Sunday by the Samskrita Bharati, Purvottar Kshetra to mark the timeless wisdom and spiritual and philosophical discourse of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita.

Addressing the participants, College of Agriculture Dean Prof Sanjay Swami highlighted the Bhagavad Gita’s universal relevance in fostering courage and balance in life, and unifying humanity.

Apex Professional University Assistant Professor Dr Jnanashree Devi said that the Gita continues to provide practical guidance for discipline, emotional strength and purposeful living today.

Senior teacher Ram Prakash Sharma also spoke on the scripture’s enduring wisdom.

Samskrita Bharati Northeast organising secretary Mohana Kannan briefed the gathering on the organisation’s efforts to promote spoken Sanskrit and reconnect youths with cultural values.

The programme was presided over by Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan Pasighat president Dr Kaling Dai.

A Gita chanting competition among five teams from four schools was the highlight of the event. Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Pasighat stood first with 64 points, followed by Sri Sri Vidya Mandir (Group A) and Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Talom Rukbo Nagar with 61 points each. Sri Sri Vidya Mandir (Group B) secured the third position with 52 points, while KGBV Pasighat received the consolation prize. (DIPRO)