MOKTOWA, 30 Nov: More than 500 villagers, including women, children and elderly, availed of services ranging from general health check-ups to diagnosis, preventive care, counselling, and medicine distribution during a medical and wellness camp organised at Moktowa village in Tirap district by the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles on Friday.

The initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services and medical awareness to the local population residing in far-flung border areas. Expert medical officers, nursing staff, and health workers conducted free check-ups and distributed essential medicines. Special attention was given to women’s health, geriatric care, and child wellness.

Speaking on the occasion, the camp organisers reiterated the unwavering commitment of the Assam Rifles towards the wellbeing of the local population and strengthening the bond between the forces and the community.

The villagers expressed gratitude to the Khonsa Battalion and the 25 Sector HQ for bringing quality medical assistance to their doorsteps. (DIPRO)