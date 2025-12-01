ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik commended the Indian Army’s Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Lt Gen RC Tiwari, for maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, fostering close relations with local communities, and adopting a collaborative approach in implementing the Vibrant Village Programme.

He said this during a meeting with the GOC-in-C and 3 Corps General Officer Commanding Lt General Abhijit S Pendharkar at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

They discussed a wide range of issues, including the security of the eastern borders, the welfare of ex-servicemen, and land issue cases, along with other matters concerning the Army’s engagement with the state government.

The governor underscored that a strong, secure, and progressive India not only strengthens national stability but also upholds ethical use of emerging technologies and reinforces humanitarian values globally.

He said that the goodwill built by the Indian armed forces has significantly contributed to the economic wellbeing of border residents while simultaneously strengthening national security in these sensitive regions.

Parnaik urged the Army commander to conduct ex-servicemen rallies regularly across different parts of the state, and emphasised the need to ensure active participation of veer naris, acknowledging their sacrifice and their important role in the veteran community. (Raj Bhavan)