[ Indu Chukhu ]

From the hills of Arunachal emerges 9-year-old Riyan Mipi, a talented child actor from the Mishmi community who has captured hearts with his role as Bobby, the son of Nima (Carol Andrea Kevichusa), in The Family Man Season 3. Hailing from Brango village in the remote Dibang Valley district, Riyan is the first child actor from his community to make a mark on the national screen.

With no formal coaching for acting, he underwent a 15-day acting workshop in Mumbai for Family Man Season 3, under the tutelage of Harry Parmar. It helped that the casting company was looking out for a child actor who could play the role of Bobby and speak Hindi fluently.

Riyan is a Class 5 student, and has been living in Mumbai with his mother for the last one-and-a-half year. He has a younger brother, who is being taken care of by his father. Both the parents are raising their two kids separately – one in Arunachal, and Riyan and his mother in Mumbai – so that they can support their kids’ dreams.

Riyan was interested in dancing, and attended professional dancing classes since the age of 6. Riyan thanked his dance teacher Suraj Nath, who had come for a week to conduct a dance workshop. It was through the dance teacher that Riyan’s dancing journey began.

Riyan’s father, who is a primary teacher in a government school, took him to Guwahati for two months to join a dance academy during school vacation. Since then, he has been exposed to many other dance workshops, and this is how his journey to Mumbai began after receiving many opportunities.

Riyan came to fame when he featured in India’s Got Talent in 2023, entering the TV round. He was also among the top 15 in Dance Deewane Season 4 in February 2024.

Riyan will feature in the upcoming Yash Raj Films movie Alpha, which is scheduled to be released in April 2026. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan.

He will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Rotten Apple, directed by Shakti Sagar Chopra, and releasing in 2026. He plays the protagonist in the movie, with the plot revolving around his character.

Riyan’s mother, Kandili Elapra, said that it was initially very difficult and a great challenge moving to Mumbai. She shared how she had to leave the clothes shop that she was running back home and had to move out, taking care of Riyan while saving money. “Fortunately, whatever auditions Riyan takes up, he gets through,” she said.

She thanked her husband for his supportive and understanding nature, raising their two children in separate places. “It is not easy, but we are doing it because this is what our child wants,” she said.

Riyan said that he wants to open a dance academy when he grows up.