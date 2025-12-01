ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has achieved a landmark milestone in the local body elections by securing 109 out of 594 gram panchayat (GP) seats unopposed, the party informed in a release.

This remarkable mandate marks a significant moment in the political history of the state.

For the first time, the NCP has also fielded eight candidates for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation elections, further strengthening its presence across Arunachal Pradesh.

State NCP president Toko Tatung expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Arunachal for their overwhelming trust in the party’s leadership and vision. Calling the mandate “a transformative moment for the state,” he said the results reflect the growing confidence of the public in the NCP’s inclusive, transparent, and development-oriented approach.

Commending the dedication and hard work of party workers, grassroots teams, and block-level leaders, Tatung noted that this historic achievement was made possible within a remarkably short period of time.

With panchayat polls scheduled for 15 December across the state, he reaffirmed the NCP’s unwavering commitment to ensuring progress, stability, and prosperity of Arunachal.