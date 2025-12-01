ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Indigenous Faith Day, and expressed hope that the celebration of the day would inspire all to carry forward the indigenous faith system, as the people have done since time immemorial.

In his message, the governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is home to many indigenous tribes, and each one of them has a unique culture and lifestyle. Every tribe has its own beliefs and practices, which have been conserved and passed on from generation to generation for centuries, he said.

“On this joyous occasion, I offer my prayers to the almighty to invoke blessings for each one of us,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)