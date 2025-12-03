KHARSANG, 2 Dec: The Muklom Youth Association (MYA) has launched a grassroots campaign advocating clean and democratic panchayat elections across Muklom-inhabited villages in Kharsang and Miao subdivisions of Changlang district.

As part of the initiative, MYA volunteers have conducted village-level outreach programmes to discourage the circulation of cash, liquor, and other inducements used to influence voters.

The movement has received strong participation of women, youths, and students, who have joined the association in its effort to curb the growing influence of money culture and alcohol in the run-up to the panchayat elections.

MYA general secretary Mison Changmi said that the initiative is aligned with the model code of conduct and aims to “empower voters to make free and informed choices without fear or influence.”

“A few minutes of temptation can cost our villages five years of progress. Do not allow money or alcohol to decide your future,” he added, cautioning voters against falling prey to unethical tactics.

The association also appealed to candidates, political parties, and individuals to respect the decision taken by the MYA in the larger public interest. It reiterated that any violations by political parties, candidates, or their supporters will be viewed seriously by the association.

The MYA stated that it will continue mobilising community support to ensure a fair, transparent, and accountable electoral process.