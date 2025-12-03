[ Prem Chetry ]

MORSHING, 2 Dec: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the picturesque village of Morshing in West Kameng district has painted the roofs of every house in striking shades of red and green, symbolising spiritual values and cultural identity.

The project was undertaken by the Morshingpa Yamnang Zamin (MYZ) under the theme ‘Har Ghar Ek Rang’.

Tsering Gyatso Bapu, the GPC who initiated the project, said, “Our objective was to share a spiritual message with visitors and to create a sense of uniformity among all residents. Beyond its tourism potential, it is important for us to uphold the sanctity of our village.”

“The colours chosen for the rooftops carry prayers for peace, protection, and the collective wellbeing of the community,” he added.

Meanwhile, MYZ president Dawa Norbu Bapu informed that the painting work began on 18 October and was completed on 30 November, taking one month and eighteen days.

He added that members of the MYZ voluntarily participated in the entire process. The project was financially supported by the MYZ, village residents working outside the area, and well-wishers.

Explaining the spiritual meaning behind the colours, Bapu said that in Buddhist tradition, red signifies sanctity, life force, and power, while green represents balance, harmony, and enlightened activity. Green is also closely associated with Green Tara, the compassionate female Bodhisattva revered for her swift protection against fears and obstacles.

Morshing, along with its adjoining villages – Domkho and Sanglem – possesses tremendous tourism potential, offering visitors a blend of historical heritage, rich cultural traditions, spiritual landmarks, and opportunities for nature-based adventure activities. With the newly painted rooftops adding a unique charm to the landscape, villagers anticipate that the initiative will further enhance the region’s appeal to travellers.