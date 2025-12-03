[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: The Itanagar to Jullang road continues to remain closed for traffic after a portion of the road was washed away near the NES secretariat during the last monsoon.

With this stretch remaining closed, people are left with no option but to use the Jullang-Chimpu road. This is causing a lot of trouble for the citizens.

The residents of Jullang have urged the PWD to carry out the restoration work at the earliest. “We face a lot of trouble as we have to take a longer route via Chimpu. This is the working season, but we can’t see any activity on the ground. We appeal to the state government to start restoration work at the earliest,” said a resident of Jullang.

On being contacted, adviser to PWD minister Phurpa Tsering informed that restoration will start soon. “Right now, technical issues are being worked upon. But restoration work will be done as soon as possible,” said Tsering.

The Ganga-Jullang road is a very important alternative road for commuters. But during monsoon it often gets cut off due to heavy rainfall. In 2020 also, a portion of the culvert and around 100 metres of road had been washed away, due to which this stretch of the road had remained closed for months.