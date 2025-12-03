ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik urged every section of the society to commit themselves to creating meaningful livelihood opportunities and sustainable avenues of growth for persons with disabilities.

The governor said that the greatest barrier for any individual is often not physical limitation but emotional and mental constraints imposed by society and circumstance.

Extending greetings to the people of the state, particularly the differently-abled, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the governor expressed hope that the day would deepen public understanding of disability-related challenges and inspire stronger collective support to empower divyangjans to meet life’s difficulties with hope, dignity, and confidence.

He said that human progress is driven by two vital forces: self-confidence and optimism.

“With sensitivity, encouragement, and the right support, these strengths can help individuals transcend physical challenges. Families, communities, and society at large play a decisive role in ensuring equal participation of persons with disabilities in social and economic life. I am confident that, true to our cultural values, we will continue to stand by our divyang brothers and sisters and make them equal partners in the progress of our society,” the governor said.

“On this important day, let us recognise, respect, and celebrate the abilities and contributions of our divyang brethren,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)