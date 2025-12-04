Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 3 Dec: East Siang district is preparing to conduct Panchayati Raj election in a smooth manner.

As per election office record, East Siang district has 35,405 Panchayat voters including 16,670 males and 18,735 females. There are a total 14 Zilla Parishad (ZP) constituencies with 118 Gram Panchayat Chairpersons (GPC), which are spread in different development blocks that fall under Pasighat- East, Pasighat-West and Mebo assembly segments.

Meanwhile, the election department has conducted training for presiding officers and polling personnel at Pasighat, Ruksin and Mebo. It also conducted a meeting on MCC with the contesting candidates and urged them to obey the limitations and restrictions as per the election code of conduct.

However, the final phase of district-wide training would be conducted on 6 December next.

The training modules included briefing and demonstrations of the electoral activities including MCC, operational responsibilities, management and voting and vote-counting processes.

The key highlights of the phase-wise training included overview of poll-day procedures, expenditure monitoring mechanisms, issuance of essential forms and registers, and regulation of poll campaigns.

Checking and frisking of vehicles have been intensified at every strategic location of the district to ensure adherence of the MCC and smooth conduct of the Panchayati Raj election.