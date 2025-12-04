TEZU, 3 Dec: Returning Officer (RO) for Tezu Zilla Parishad Constituency Sotailum Bellai has appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate fully to ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and inclusive Panchayati Raj (PR) elections in Lohit district.

While reviewing the district-level preparations for the forthcoming PR election during a coordination meeting with all contesting candidates and representatives of political parties under the Zilla Parishad Constituency and Gram Panchayat segments of Tezu at deputy commissioner’s conference here on Wednesday, Bellai briefed them on the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). He emphasized strict adherence to all guidelines related to campaigning, public meetings, use of vehicles, and prohibition on inducements.

The RO also highlighted the expenditure monitoring mechanisms, including the submission of daily accounts, video surveillance teams, flying squads, and the role of the accounting teams to ensure transparency.

The RO further informed candidates about the arrangements made by the district administration for polling stations, security deployment, training of polling personnel, and movement of election materials. He urged government officers on election duty to apply for Voter on Election Duty (VED) within the stipulated timeline.

Zonal Magistrates and Sector Magistrates were also instructed to maintain vigilance, coordinate closely with the police and the RO office, and ensure immediate response to any MCC-related complaints.

Similar coordination meetings were also held at the Wakro and Sunpura Returning Officers’ offices, where Wakro RO A. J. Lungphi and Sunpura RO Habung Modo briefed local candidates and party representatives on election guidelines, preparedness, and mandatory compliance measures. The ROs appealed for cooperation from all political parties and candidates to uphold the democratic spirit and ensure smooth conduct of the PRI elections. (DIPRO)