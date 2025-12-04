NAHARLAGUN, 3 Dec: The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA), in collaboration with ISSE Samagra Shiksha (Inclusive Education), Papum Pare, celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in a befitting manner here on Wednesday.

The celebration, supported by the department of social justice, empowerment & tribal affairs (SJETA), GoAP, echoed the global theme “My ability is stronger than my disability.”

The programme featured various competitions, including drawing and painting, to promote creativity, confidence, and inclusive participation among divyangjans.

All winners were awarded certificates and prizes in recognition of their remarkable efforts and participation.

A special highlight of the celebration was the felicitation of distinguished para-athletes who brought glory to Arunachal Pradesh at the recently held second North East Para Games 2025 in Assam.

The organisers reaffirmed the shared vision of a barrier-free, inclusive, and accessible society, ensuring equal opportunities for every person with disability.

The programme brought together para-athletes, students, teachers, parents, caregivers, and community supporters-uniting everyone under the message of inclusion, accessibility, empowerment, and dignity.

The Day was also celebrated in Namsai district. The event was organised by ALIMCO, in collaboration with the district administration, women & child development department, and Samagra Shiksha/ISSE in Namsai.

Sanjeev Kumar from ALIMCO briefed the gathering on the organisation and its role in supporting persons with disabilities.

DDSE Pokdey Yomgam shared words of encouragement for the persons with disabilities.

Aids and appliances provided by ALIMCO were distributed to the beneficiaries during the programme.

Pasighat-based NGO H-Spring Foundation celebrated the Day at its centre in Diking, highlighting the talents and potential of children with special needs.

Attending the programme, East Siang district medical officer (DMO) Dr. Yagling Perme emphasized the significance of the day in creating awareness, promoting empowerment, and building an inclusive society where every child can learn, grow and thrive.

He praised the creative arts and performances showcased by the children, noting that their talents shine brightly when given the right support and enabling environment.

Dr. Perme also commended the unwavering dedication of H-Spring Foundation chairperson Dr. Oimang Megu, and her committed team for nurturing an environment where children can express themselves freely and celebrate their individuality.

The DMO, along with other invitees, distributed prizes to winners of various sports, art, craft, literary activities organised for school children of Pasighat to mark the occasion.

One of the major highlights of the event was the colourful fancy dress competition, themed around the children’s dreams and aspirations.

Earlier, Dr Megu shared the vision behind establishing the H-Spring Foundation in 2023 and key focus areas of the centre, including early intervention and rehabilitation, as well as the H-Spring Integrated School.

She also highlighted the range of conditions supported at the centre, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Speech and Language Disorders, Cerebral Palsy, Global Developmental Delay, Down Syndrome, Intellectual & Learning Disabilities, and other neurological conditions.

H-Spring Foundation was recently awarded Best Stall during the 39th Statehood Day celebrations for showcasing the theme of Inclusivity and Empowerment of Children with Special Needs through creative crafts.

The programme brought together students, parents, teachers among others in a vibrant display of inclusive spirit and creative and artistic expression.

The event was attended by the teachers and students of SFS School, Pasighat, Siang Royal Academy and D Ering Memorial GHSS School, Pasighat.

The International Day for Persons with Disabilities was also celebrated at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district with a comprehensive programme aimed at promoting awareness, ensuring legal empowerment, and celebrating the talents of the divyangjans.

The event, jointly organized by the ICDS and DCPU, women & child development department, Roing, witnessed enthusiastic participation from divyangjan members and government officials.

Legal-cum-probation officer, DCPU Dr. Tilu Linggi gave an insightful presentation on the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, highlighting the rights, entitlements, legal protections available to differently abled persons and practical problems of the law.

Senior medical officer Dr. Obang Ngupok highlighted causes of disability and ways to prevent them through early detection. He also informed about various welfare schemes related to persons with disabilities. (With inputs from DIPROs)