ZIRO, 3 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) member Maji Chokar has emphasized that ensuring timely and quality food delivery to targeted beneficiaries at the grassroots level remains a top priority of both the state and central governments.

He was addressing the various heads of departments of Lower Subansiri during a review meeting convened here on Wednesday during his visit to the district. The meeting was attended by DFCSO Hage Tath, DDSE Kocho Jomoh, ICDS deputy director Kago Maya Gyati, DMO in-charge Dr. Kuru Tama, DPC/PM-POSHAN Likha Kara and trade development officer Tai Arun.

Maji Chokar further informed that the government is planning to introduce age-specific food testing facilities at the district level, particularly keeping in mind the nutritional needs of children under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. Expressing concern over the lack of awareness among some sections of the public regarding various welfare schemes, the APSFC member urged all departments to intensify public awareness and outreach efforts so that eligible beneficiaries fully benefit from government interventions.

In the meeting, DFCSO Hage Tath presented an overview of the functioning of the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the district, highlighting its advantages as well as the challenges encountered. He also apprised the APSFC member about issues affecting the smooth implementation of the Smart PDS portal.

The discussion primarily focused on PDS, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, food hygiene, transportation challenges and the effective implementation of central and state food security schemes, along with the interventions required to strengthen delivery mechanisms.

DMO in-charge Dr. Kuru Tama and ICDS deputy director Kago Maya Gyati also shared their insights.

Later in the day, the APSFC member inspected the FCI Food Storage Depot at Ziro and assessed the quality of food grains. He interacted with the depot manager K. Laltinchhawna and the labourers working at the facility.

He further assured that the government will extend full support to ensure the smooth, transparent and efficient implementation of all food-related welfare schemes in the district. (DIPRO)