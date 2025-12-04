ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said that 250 MW Unit-2 of Subansiri Lower Hydro-Electric Project (SLHEP) is expected to begin commercial supply this month.

Test synchronisation of the 250 MW (Unit-2) of 2000 MW of the SLHEP with the national grid was successfully achieved on 2 December, the NHPC stated in a release.

“This achievement marks a renewed surge in India’s clean energy capabilities and reinforces the SLHEP’s status as the nation’s most anticipated hydropower project,” the release said.

NHPC CMD Bhupender Gupta virtually presided over the moment, while Subansiri Lower Project Executive Director and project head Rajendra Prasad and Executive Director (O&M) I.P Ranjan were present at the site to witness the milestone.

The NHPC said that Unit-2 of the project is expected to begin commercial supply this month.

The commissioning process began with Unit-1 and Unit-2, which underwent mechanical run on 24 October and 6 November this year, respectively.

The synchronization of the remaining three units-Unit-1, Unit-3, and Unit-4-will proceed upon completion of the comprehensive wet commissioning tests. The three units are expected to generate an additional 1000 MW of electricity, the release stated.

The final four units are scheduled for sequential connection during 2026-27, further enhancing energy supply and supporting national infrastructure, it stated.

“Upon completion, the Subansiri Lower HE Project is expected to contribute 7.421 billion units of renewable energy annually, strengthening the country’s energy sector and leaping forward to fulfill India’s carbon neutrality target,” it added. (With PTI inputs)