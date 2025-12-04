ITANAGAR, 3 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh is participating as the state partner at the ten-day Hornbill Festival 2025, which commenced from 1 December at Kisama Heritage village, Nagaland.

This partnership offers Arunachal Pradesh an opportunity to strengthen cultural diplomacy, regional cooperation, market linkages, and responsible tourism initiatives.

Led by deputy director of tourism Bengia Manna Sonam, the state showcases its cultural identity, artisanal excellence, and emerging tourism destinations on one of Northeast India’s most recognised international platforms.

The Hornbill Festival brings together thousands of domestic and international visitors, cultural performers, creative industry professionals, tour operators, diplomats and government leaders.

Seven curated stalls represent Arunachal Pradesh at the Hornbill festival grounds — C&C Spicy and Homemade Pickle, Siang Beverages Pvt. Ltd., IMCLS G.I. Zoh SHG, Mistyfall Tea, K.T. Organic & Healthy Fruit Candy, Khangam Jewellery, and House of Macnok. These entrepreneurs and SHGs reflect the state’s deep commitment to women-led livelihoods, traditional craftsmanship, and sustainable rural enterprises, said an official release.

A major highlight of this year’s participation is Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural presentation. The renowned Yak Dance troupe from Tawang and the Peacock Dance of the Tai Khamti community are representing the state at the festival.

On 3 December, the Tai Khamti Peacock Dance was showcased at the Raj Bhawan, Kohima, during the ‘Handshake Concert’ hosted by the Governor. The performance was witnessed by ambassadors, dignitaries, and distinguished guests, adding great pride to the state.

In addition, Arunachal Pradesh’s music ensemble, ‘Dobom Doji & Collectives,’ will perform at the Hornbill International Music Festival, representing the state’s vibrant contemporary and folk fusion traditions.

The dedicated Tourism stall highlights major state destinations, including Tawang, Ziro, Mechuka, Siang Valley, Basar, Dibang Valley, Talley Valley, and Dong Village (First Sunrise village).

Visitors can explore brochures, maps, visuals, and information on homestays, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, cultural circuits, and B2B opportunities.

Bengia Manna Sonam stated, “Hornbill Festival offers a global stage to celebrate the diversity, resilience, and cultural strength of Arunachal Pradesh. We are honoured to showcase our artisans, performers, and tourism potential, and we look forward to deepening the spirit of Northeast unity through this partnership.”