SAGALEE, 4 Dec: The general observer for the panchayati raj elections in Papum Pare district, Mige Kamki, visited the office of the returning officer (RO) here on Thursday as part of his ongoing review of PR election readiness.

Kamki interacted with RO Yame Higio, along with other officials of the RO office. He discussed various aspects of poll preparedness and took stock of the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the upcoming panchayati raj elections in the Sagalee panchayat constituency.

Kamki advised all officials and officers engaged in the polls to diligently perform their assigned duties, maintain strict adherence to election guidelines, and ensure free, fair, and successful elections.

As part of his field inspection, the observer visited several polling stations and assessed the facilities, accessibility, and preparedness of each location.

Later in the day, the observer inspected the strong room to review security arrangements and readiness.

EE (Electrical) Rajesh Dawe, who is the nodal officer for the observer, and sector magistrates accompanied Kamki. (DIPRO)