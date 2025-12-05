ZIRO, 4 Dec: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) was observed on Wednesday in Tajang here in Lower Subansiri district with the global theme ‘Fostering Disability – Inclusive Societies for Advancing Social Progress’.

The programme was organised by the Education Department, in collaboration with the Women & Child Development (WCD) Department, Lower Subansiri.

The event was attended by DDSE Kocho Jomoh, WCD Deputy Director Kago Maya Gyati, BEO (HQ) TH Grayu, GHSS Hija Principal Tage Gambo, and GSS Hari Headmaster Hage Tari, among others.

Serving as resource persons, Koj Alo and Umesh Kumar conducted insightful sessions on inclusive education, sensitisation, and the need for creating accessible learning environments.

The programme witnessed active participation of BRCC Tage Opo, CRCCs Rubu Gyati, Bullo Tatu and Tadu Oppo, and headmasters of various schools, along with teachers and students from across the district.

Students presented colourful cultural performances, showcasing their talents and promoting the message of inclusivity. (DIPRO)